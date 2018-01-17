Chicago Bulls' Kris Dunn has ugly fall against Golden State Warriors, dislocates teeth

Bulls guard Kris Dunn took a nasty spill on Wednesday against the Warriors, landing face-first after a transition dunk.

The Bulls released the following statement regarding Dunn's status:

"Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn chipped and dislocated two front teeth when he fell with 2:52 left in the fourth quarter in tonight’s game against the Golden State Warriors. He was also evaluated for potential concussion and at this time is clear of concussion symptoms. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow at which time we will provide an update."

In his second season, Dunn is averaging 13.6 points, 6.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds in roughly 30 minutes per game.