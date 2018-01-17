Golden State Warriors tie franchise record with 14th straight road victory

For the Warriors, there's no place like the road.

Golden State extended its winning streak to 14 straight with a 119-112 victory over the Bulls in Chicago on Wednesday. The Warriors moved into a tie for the third-longest road winning streak in a season in NBA history. The Los Angeles Lakers hold the record with 16 straight road wins during the 1971-72 season.

Next up for the NBA-leading Warriors is a trip to Houston for a showdown with the Rockets on Saturday night.

“I just like how attentive we are on the road,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told the San Jose Mercury News. “We get home and tend to lose focus and lose intensity. I think the road brings out that appropriate fear that we talk about.”

Stephen Curry, who is averaging 29.5 points during the streak, says he loves silencing opposing arenas.

“Winning on the road is great; you see opposing arenas empty out pretty quick,” Curry said. “It’s just 15 guys on the roster and the coaching staff. That’s what it’s all about.”

LONGEST ROAD WINNING STREAKS

Team | Season | Games

Los Angeles Lakers | 1971-71 | 16

Miami Heat | 1994-95 | 15

Utah Jazz | 1996-97 | 14

Golden State Warriors | 2017-18 | 14

