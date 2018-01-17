Golden State Warriors' Jordan Bell (ankle) exits vs. Chicago Bulls

Around The League
NBA.com staff reports

Jan 17, 2018 8:54 PM ET

Warriors forward Jordan Bell left Wednesday's matchup in Chicago in the first quarter with a left ankle sprain. He would not return and left the arena in a walking boot after the game.

Bell's X-rays came back negative and he is scheduled to have an MRI on Thursday, the team announced

The injury occurred when Bell attempted to contest a shot by Robin Lopez and landed awkwardly on the way down.

Coming into the game against the Bulls, who essentially traded Bell on draft night to Golden State for cash, the Warriors rookie has averaged 5.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks in 14 minutes per game.

