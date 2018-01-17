Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala ruled out against Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) -- Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala have been ruled out for Golden State's game at Chicago due to injuries.

Green is dealing with right shoulder soreness, and Iguodala has a bruised left calf. Green had 11 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists in Monday night's 118-108 victory at Cleveland. Iguodala scored nine points while playing 24 1/2 minutes against the Cavaliers.

Coach Steve Kerr also says Jordan Bell will be in the starting lineup on Wednesday night. Bell was selected by the Bulls in the second round of the June draft and then dealt to the Warriors for financial considerations.

Bell made his first career start against Chicago on Nov. 24 and blocked six shots in the Warriors' 143-94 victory.