Around The League
Around The League

Derrick Rose thinks he will be OK to play Thursday vs. Orlando Magic

From NBA Twitter reports

Jan 17, 2018 1:16 PM ET

Derrick Rose has been out of the Cavs' lineup since early November.

Derrick Rose has been back working with the Cleveland Cavaliers' medical staff since early December in hopes of recovering from a sprained left ankle and bone spurs. With the Cavs in need of some kind of a boost, perhaps Rose will be able to provide that tomorrow night.

Rose said after practice Wednesday that he thinks he is a go for Thursday's road game against the Orlando Magic (7 ET, NBA League Pass). The final call on his status will be made tomorrow and will likely be based on how his body responds to another practice.

Here's more from Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon:

Rose and Iman Shumpert practiced and participated in a scrimmage, coach Tyronn Lue said, but Lue didn't know if either player would be available. Rose said so long as his body and, particularly, the left ankle that's kept him out this long feels good Thursday morning, he'll play.

...

Asked if he could speak for Shumpert as to his availability (he's been out more than a month following minor knee surgery), Rose said Shumpert speaks for himself.

"Sometimes, in the third person," Rose joked. 

Rose made seven starts and is averaging 14.3 points and 26.9 minutes with the Cavs, who signed him to a one-year, $2.1 million free-agent contract this summer. 

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.