Emotions boil over, carry into locker room after LA Clippers' win over Houston Rockets

Emotions were already running high with Chris Paul, now a member of the Rockets, returning to Staples Center on MLK Day, so it came as little surprise that things would get chippy.

The Clippers' Blake Griffin and Rockets' Trevor Ariza were ejected late in the fourth quarter of the Clippers' 113-102 win, but things reportedly got even more heated after the game. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, members of the Rockets attempted to enter the Clippers' locker room and were held back by security.

Houston Rockets’ players James Harden, Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green pushed into Clippers locker room post-game looking to confront Austin Rivers, league sources tell ESPN. Security escorted Rockets out before anything turned physical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 16, 2018

Chris Paul, James Harden, Gerald Green and Trevor Ariza did go through the back hallway that leads to the Clippers locker room. Got stopped before actually getting in. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 16, 2018

Blake Griffin on what happened after the game: "We were where we were supposed to be after the game... You have to ask them." — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 16, 2018

I'm hearing they came into the Clippers training room. It was bad. https://t.co/4CmoGN57Ka — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 16, 2018

Things got testy with 3 1/2 minutes to go. Griffin scored under the basket and Paul was called for a foul. Paul ran over to the referees in disbelief, while Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni appeared to unleash a stream of expletives in Griffin's direction.

The referees reviewed video of the play and confirmed the foul on Paul, while also assessing double technicals to Griffin and D'Antoni.

The crowd was on its feet with 1:12 to go after Griffin caught the ball near the midcourt sideline and slammed it off Eric Gordon's back in order to keep it from going out of bounds. Nine seconds later, Griffin and Trevor Ariza, who was jawing with Austin Rivers, received double technicals after exchanging words, and both were ejected.