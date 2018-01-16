Around The League
Emotions boil over, carry into locker room after LA Clippers' win over Houston Rockets

NBA.com staff reports with contribution from The Associated Press

Jan 16, 2018 2:11 AM ET

Emotions were already running high with Chris Paul, now a member of the Rockets, returning to Staples Center on MLK Day, so it came as little surprise that things would get chippy. 

The Clippers' Blake Griffin and Rockets' Trevor Ariza were ejected late in the fourth quarter of the Clippers' 113-102 win, but things reportedly got even more heated after the game. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, members of the Rockets attempted to enter the Clippers' locker room and were held back by security.

Things got testy with 3 1/2 minutes to go. Griffin scored under the basket and Paul was called for a foul. Paul ran over to the referees in disbelief, while Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni appeared to unleash a stream of expletives in Griffin's direction.

The referees reviewed video of the play and confirmed the foul on Paul, while also assessing double technicals to Griffin and D'Antoni.

The crowd was on its feet with 1:12 to go after Griffin caught the ball near the midcourt sideline and slammed it off Eric Gordon's back in order to keep it from going out of bounds. Nine seconds later, Griffin and Trevor Ariza, who was jawing with Austin Rivers, received double technicals after exchanging words, and both were ejected.

