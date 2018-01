Brent Barry and Laurence Scott welcome in the new year as they talk with announcer Mike Breen about his career, "Clyde-isms" and more.

Then former NBA player Rolando Blackman discusses his work on- and off-the-court with the Dallas Mavericks.

