Los Angeles Lakers legend Elgin Baylor to receive statue at Staples Center

Los Angeles Lakers legend Elgin Baylor will join Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West and Shaquille O'Neal as the only former Lakers players to receive a statue outside of the Staples Center.

“It’s something people have been talking to me about for some time,” Baylor told the Southern California News Group. "I don’t know how I’m going to react or anything once I see it because nothing like that has ever happened before. But I’m sure that I will enjoy it."

The statue will be unveiled during a ceremony prior to the Lakers vs. Timberwolves game on April 6.

Baylor played his entire, 14-year NBA career with the Lakers franchise, moving with the team from Minneapolis to Los Angeles in 1960. The six-foot-five forward averaged 27.4 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists during his Hall of Fame career. His No. 22 jersey was retired by the Lakers on Nov. 9, 1983. He finished his career as an 11-time NBA All-Star and 10-time member of the All-NBA First Team.

“I am thrilled that 60 years after the Minneapolis Lakers drafted Elgin, we are able to celebrate and honor him with a statue,” said Lakers CEO and Controlling Owner Jeanie Buss. “Not only is Elgin a part of the Lakers family, his contributions to the game of basketball earned him a place in the Hall of Fame. His list of accomplishments are unparalleled and I can’t wait to see his statue at Star Plaza alongside the other Lakers legends.”

After his playing career, Baylor tried his hand at coaching with the New Orleans Jazz before being hired by the LA Clippers to serve as Vice President of Basketball Operations in 1986. Baylor held this role for 22 seasons and won the NBA Executive of the Year award win 2006.

* * *