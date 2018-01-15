Rookie Donovan Mitchell surprises many -- including himself -- with his star turn

Mitchell was initially projected to go in the late teens or early 20s in the first round, after declaring following his sophomore season at Louisville. His pedigree was at once enticing and troubling -- “Rick (Pitino, the former Cardinals’ coach) makes his players better than they are,” one team executive said before the Draft. But Mitchell started rising team boards following a series of excellent pre-Draft workouts.

The Jazz believed Mitchell would be a good fit in their system, but also knew it would have to move up to get him, and Utah could only get so high in the first round. But once Mitchell got past Charlotte at 10 (the Hornets took Malik Monk) and Detroit at 11 (the Pistons took Luke Kennard), Jazz General Manager Dennis Lindsey made the move.

2:02 Play With 41 points against the Pelicans, Donovan Mitchell set a Jazz rookie scoring record.

“When we were able to draft him, I know how enthusiastic Dennis was going into that,” Snyder said. “He’s been a catalyst for a lot of growth, and I think the results speak for themselves. But I think it’s also, the best thing about Donovan is, similar to the rest of our group, there’s a hunger on his part to improve and get better. That enthusiasm and that kind of youthful exuberance is a good thing for our team.”

Snyder has been convinced, to the point where he’s now running plays for Mitchell at the ends of games. Sometimes it works, as it did against Cleveland; sometimes it doesn’t, as when Mitchell missed against Miami, and Josh Richardson hit the game-winner for the Heat instead.

“That was part of the moment,” Mitchell said. “I’ve always been one to kind of, I’ve always wanted to be the guy. I watched, my favorite player growing up was LeBron. One thing I noticed with him was, it’s always on him at the end of the game. I’m not saying that’s the case now, but I’ve always had that mentality of not being afraid of the moment -- made shot, missed shot. I made one against Cleveland and I missed one in Miami that should have been a pass that I didn’t make. It comes with the territory. You’ve got to keep learning. But that was a pretty cool moment.”

But he messed up a few nights later in Miami.

1:57 Play Kevin Garnett and others laud the play of rookie Donovan Mitchell.

“Rodney (Hood) had it going in the fourth quarter, and for me to miss him, it’s definitely one thing that I’m still kicking myself for,” Mitchell said. “After the game I went to him and said ‘look, it’s my fault. You were wide open. That’s on me.’ And that goes back to what I said about having it be on your shoulders, and just having that mentality. That’s how I’ve always been.”

The Jazz acquired Rubio from Minnesota to play the point and to try and convince Hayward to stay. But Mitchell’s versatility has allowed Snyder to put him on the ball for stretches already, making his ultimate NBA position a mystery. Utah has a lot of options in its backcourt, and it hasn’t given up on former Lottery pick Dante Exum, who’s likely to miss the entire season after suffering a shoulder injury in preseason.

But Mitchell makes Exum’s absence survivable -- and, maybe, his future in Salt Lake City uncertain.

“He’s bringing it every night, and he wants it more,” Rubio said. “We know how tough it is your rookie season; imagine if you’re one of the top guys on the team, and we expect you to bring it every night, because you showed you can do it. The (expectation) level is rising higher and higher every day, just because of the way he does things.”

Rubio had immense pressure on him when Minnesota famously took him fifth in the 2009 Draft, a teenager from Spain who’d already had all the world’s attention on him for years. He knows what it’s like to be a guard expected to raise a team to the next level.

2:44 Play Donovan Mitchell got a hero's welcome in New York City this season.

“There are a lot of rookies that are still young, but they’re young off the court,” Rubio said of Mitchell. “He’s really, he’s a kid, but he knows what is going on.”

The Jazz could ultimately run some two-guard fronts with Mitchell and Rubio, maybe Mitchell and Exum, though one of those two would have to become a bigger perimeter threat.

Mitchell, a former star high school baseball player -- his father, Donovan, Sr., was a former minor leaguer who’s now an executive with the New York Mets -- has taken to Snyder as quickly as he bonded with Pitino, with whom he stays in touch despite Pitino’s ouster from Louisville in November.

“Coach (Snyder) and I, the good thing is, we have a relationship where, he’ll call a play, call a play for me, and I’m like ‘no, coach, Joe (Johnson) just hit two. Let’s get Joe a third one,’ ” Mitchell said. “And he’s like, he’s not offended when I speak up. We have a relationship where we can talk back and forth. There’s no disrespect. It’s just, I give my opinion, and he listens. Sometimes, he says no. It’s because he’s been in the game a lot longer than I have, obviously. But it’s just the fact that he allows me to give my input in, and allows me to learn that way, that’s awesome.”

The injuries -- Hood and Derrick Favors and Johnson have all missed time this season, along with Gobert, who’s only played 18 games -- have made continuity impossible. (It’s only getting worse; guard Thabo Sefolosha is likely out for the season with a knee injury suffered Friday against Charlotte.)

That Utah had to not only replace Hayward, but opted not to bring back Boris Diaw and George Hill, bringing in veteran free agents Jonas Jerebko, Sefolosha and Ekpe Udoh -- who came from Europe, where he was MVP of EuroLeague last spring -- has made everyone’s adjustments harder. Jerebko has had to play center of late.

“We’ve got a lot of new players,” Jerebko said. “Ricky, obviously, the leader of the team is new, too. So it’s not like we’re going to, right away, start clicking. Obviously, it’s going to take some time. But we’ve got some great guys on this team who are willing to learn, share the ball, unselfish players. We’re going to figure it out. “