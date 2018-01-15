Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker hopes to return within two weeks before All-Star game

Already trying to take a step up the Eastern Conference ladder, the Milwaukee Bucks may soon get a boost from a much-missed member of their frontcourt.

Jabari Parker, who has been out since Feb. 8, 2017, with a torn ACL, told Scott Grodsky CBS 58 (Milwaukee) on Monday that he hopes to make his long-awaited return before the All-Star break.

Jabari Parker tells me he feels good and is hoping to return “the first two weeks before the all-star game. It’s probably in that area. We just have to see how I keep doing with my pickup games." @Buckspic.twitter.com/7Yxrk1LHFN — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) January 15, 2018

The NBA's annual midseason classic takes place Feb. 16-18, which means the Bucks could see the former No. 2 overall pick back on the court earlier in the month. Parker has played just 152 total games from 2014 through 2017, averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest. He was assigned to the Wisconsin Herd, Milwaukee's G League affiliate, earlier on Monday.