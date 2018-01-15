Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo logs first career 20-point, 20-rebound performance

At just 23 years old, Giannis Antetokounmpo is already doing things normally associated with the legends of the game.

Milwaukee's star forward added to that list on Monday with a 27-point, 20-rebound performance in the Bucks' 104-95 win over Washington. The effort set a new career-high in rebounds for the Greecian native, who has significantly built upon his game in each of his five season in the NBA since being drafted 15th overall in 2013.

Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks to a 23-20 record, good enough to be tied for sixth in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee has not won a playoff series since 2001.