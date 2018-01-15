Around The League
Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson suffers sprained ankle in loss to Chicago Bulls

From NBA media reports

Jan 16, 2018 12:08 AM ET

Tyler Johnson was carted off the floor in a wheelchair and left the arena on crutches.

Miami's injury woes continued Monday as guard Tyler Johnson suffered a scary fall that had the Heat fearing the worst. 

After a collision with Bulls big man Robin Lopez in the third quarter of Miami's 119-111 loss in Chicago, Johnson stayed down on the floor for several minutes before being carted off in a wheelchair. X-rays came back negative, and Johnson was diagnosed with a sprained ankle.

"It’s actually the back of his foot, his ankle," Spoelstra said. "Everything was fine with [the X-rays] so the first part of the news is he’s relieved. We were all thinking the worst but we’ll see if we can get an MRI done [Tuesday]. Right now he just has it wrapped in tape so that’s a good sign but we’ll know more."

Johnson, who is averaging 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 29.4 minutes per game, left the arena on crutches. According to the Heat, no MRI was scheduled as of Monday night.

