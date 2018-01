* Today on NBA League Pass: Spurs vs. Hawks (3 ET, NBA TV)

San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard will miss today's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

Leonard returned to the floor on Friday after missing three straight games with a left shoulder strain. He scored 19 points with eight rebounds, four assists and four steals in 28 minutes.

Leonard is missing today's game due to "return from injury management," according to the Spurs.

