New York Knicks sign Trey Burke

NEW YORK – The New York Knicks announced today that the team has signed guard Trey Burke. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Burke, 6-1, 191-pounds, was called up from the Westchester Knicks (G League), where he ranked second in the league in scoring this season with 26.6 points, while averaging 5.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals. Burke was named the NBA G League Player of the Month for games played in December.

He holds career NBA averages of 10.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds over 24.8 minutes in 267 games (111 starts) across four seasons (2013-17) with Utah and Washington. Burke was originally selected by Minnesota with the ninth overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft before having his draft rights traded to Utah. He turned professional after two seasons at the University of Michigan where he was a college teammate of Tim Hardaway Jr. The pair helped lead the Wolverines to the 2013 NCAA National Championship Game.