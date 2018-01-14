Around The League
Around The League

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball questionable vs. Grizzlies with knee sprain

From NBA Twitter reports

Jan 14, 2018 8:51 PM ET

An MRI on Sunday revealed that Lonzo Ball is dealing with a minor left knee sprain, the Los Angeles Lakers announced. He is questionable to play against Memphis on Monday.

Ball is averaging 10.2 points, 7.1 assists and 7.1 rebounds per contest in his rookie season. The Lakers are 0-6 without him in the lineup. 

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.