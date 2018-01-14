Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball questionable vs. Grizzlies with knee sprain

An MRI on Sunday revealed that Lonzo Ball is dealing with a minor left knee sprain, the Los Angeles Lakers announced. He is questionable to play against Memphis on Monday.

Ball is averaging 10.2 points, 7.1 assists and 7.1 rebounds per contest in his rookie season. The Lakers are 0-6 without him in the lineup.