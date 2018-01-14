Around The League
Around The League

Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni says James Harden could return this week

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jan 14, 2018 3:07 PM ET

James Harden could return from a strained hamstring this week.

The Houston Rockets' schedule this week features contests against two of the top four teams in the Western Conference.

James Harden could potentially be back just in time for those games.

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni told reporters on Sunday that Harden could return as soon as Thursday against Minnesota or for Saturday's game against Golden State. The All-NBA guard has been out since Dec. 31 with a strained hamstring.

Harden is averaging 32.3 points, 9.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest, all of which rank among the top 10 in the league. The Rockets have gone 4-2 in his absence.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.