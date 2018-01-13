Reports: Utah Jazz swingman Thabo Sefolosha to undergo season-ending surgery on right MCL

The Utah Jazz will reportedly lose a key component to their perimeter rotation. Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports tweeted on Saturday that Thabo Sefolosha will undergo season-ending surgery on his right MCL, which he injured during Friday's loss at Charlotte. Marc Stein of the New York Times also tweeted that the veteran swingman will miss at least six months. NBA.com's David Aldridge confirmed the report, adding that a final decision on Sefolosha's surgery would be reached next week.

Utah Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha is expected to undergo season-ending surgery on an MCL injury in his right knee, league sources say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2018

Preliminary estimates on Utah’s Thabo Sefolosha are that he will miss at least six months, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 13, 2018

Source confirms season-ending knee surgery for Thabo Sefolosha is likely (@ShamsCharania first), but final decision to be made next week. Would be tough blow for Jazz; Sefolosha was shooting 49 from the floor and 38 from three this season. Injured knee vs. Charlotte on Friday. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) January 13, 2018

Sefolosha, who signed with the Jazz as a free agent last offseason, is averaging 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest. Utah sports a plus-4.9 net rating with him on the floor and a minus-4.6 net rating without. Utah is currently 17-25, sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference.