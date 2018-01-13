Around The League
Reports: Utah Jazz swingman Thabo Sefolosha to undergo season-ending surgery on right MCL

Jan 13, 2018 4:51 PM ET

Utah swingman Thabo Sefolosha will reportedly undergo season-ending knee surgery.

The Utah Jazz will reportedly lose a key component to their perimeter rotation. Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports tweeted on Saturday that Thabo Sefolosha will undergo season-ending surgery on his right MCL, which he injured during Friday's loss at Charlotte. Marc Stein of the New York Times also tweeted that the veteran swingman will miss at least six months. NBA.com's David Aldridge confirmed the report, adding that a final decision on Sefolosha's surgery would be reached next week.

Sefolosha, who signed with the Jazz as a free agent last offseason, is averaging 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest. Utah sports a plus-4.9 net rating with him on the floor and a minus-4.6 net rating without. Utah is currently 17-25, sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference.

