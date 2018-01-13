Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss tweets support for coach Luke Walton

The Lakers' internal opinion of coach Luke Walton has been a hot topic of discussion after rookie point guard Lonzo Ball's father recently told ESPN that "nobody wants to play for him." This is despite the team trying to keep their relationship with the outspoken parent respectful as recently as last month.

It appears that Jeanie Buss, controlling owner and president of the Lakers, is intent on proving just how erroneous those comments were. On Saturday, Buss tweeted a photo of herself, general manager Rob Pelinka and Walton sitting together at a restaurant table with a message: "On my way to #Memphis for #Lakers game. Dinner with Rob and Luke tomorrow night. Barbecue!! @Lakers #InLukeWeTrust"

Walton was hired as the Lakers' head coach after a successful two-year stint as an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors. When Steve Kerr took an indefinite leave of absence for health reasons in 2015, Walton took over head coaching duties and guided the Warriors to 24-0 start to the season and 39-4 record by the time Kerr returned.

After Saturday's overtime win over the Mavericks, the Lakers are currently 15-27, the same record they held at this point last season.