Spurs starters Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker and Danny Green all returned from injury for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

Leonard has missed 35 of the Spurs' 43 games this season, including the past three with a left shoulder strain. Green has been sidelined for the past five contests with a grain injury. Injuries have plagued Parker in his 17th NBA season, with a sprained ankle forcing him to miss the Spurs' most recent outing.