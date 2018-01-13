All-NBA G League Showcase 2018 teams announced

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario – Ten standouts from the 14th annual NBA G League Showcase were today announced following the four-day event at the Hershey Centre and adjoining SportZone, home of Raptors 905, in Mississauga, Ontario. The event featured each of the league’s 26 teams playing two regular-season games apiece.

Earning first-team honors are guards Antonio Blakeney (Windy City Bulls), who notched 42 points, eight rebounds and eight assists during his second matchup in Mississauga, and Daniel Hamilton (Oklahoma City Blue) who logged a triple-double with 19 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Joining them are forwards Joel Bolomboy (Wisconsin Herd) and Johnathan Motley (Texas Legends), who averaged 25.5 points and 13.0 rebounds and 23.5 points and 16.0 rebounds, respectively. Rounding out the First Team is Amile Jefferson (Iowa Wolves) who scored 29 points and grabbed 15 boards to help the Wolves comeback from a 21-point deficit against the Canton Charge for a 100-97 victory in the team’s first contest.

Comprising the Second Team are guards Alex Caruso (South Bay Lakers) and Aaron Harrison (Reno Bighorns). Caruso helped South Bay to a 2-0 Showcase record, scoring 22 points, eight assists and five rebounds in his second matchup while Harrison averaged 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Joining them are forwards Kennedy Meeks (Raptors 905) and Mike Young (Northern Arizona Suns). Both Meeks (17.5 ppg, 13.5 rpg) and Young (16.0 ppg, 11.0 rpg) averaged double-doubles in their respective Showcase games. Center Christian Wood (Delaware 87ers) who notched 31 points and eight rebounds in the 87ers win against the Salt Lake City Stars, completes the Second Team.

The 2018 All-NBA G League Showcase first and second teams are below.

All-NBA G League Showcase 2018 First Team

Antonio Blakeney (Windy City Bulls)

Joel Bolomboy (Wisconsin Herd)

Daniel Hamilton (Oklahoma City Blue)

Amile Jefferson (Iowa Wolves)

Johnathan Motley (Texas Legends)

All-NBA G League Showcase 2018 Second Team

Alex Caruso (South Bay Lakers)

Aaron Harrison (Reno Bighorns)

Kennedy Meeks (Raptors 905)

Christian Wood (Delaware 87ers)

Mike Young (Northern Arizona Suns)