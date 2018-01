Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood has been fined $35,000 for slapping a phone out of a fan’s hand while exiting the court, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident occurred following Hood’s ejection for receiving his second technical foul of the game with 2:21 remaining in the third quarter of the Jazz’s 107-104 win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at Capital One Arena.