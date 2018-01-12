Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers will be missing key pieces for game

Isaiah Thomas, Dwyane Wade to sit out for Cavs; Myles Turner will not play for Pacers

Jan 12, 2018 6:29 PM ET

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Isaiah Thomas and Dwyane Wade were out of the lineup for the Cleveland Cavaliers against Indiana.

Thomas has not yet been cleared to play on consecutive nights as he continues to play his way back from offseason hip surgery. Wade was resting.

Two other guards, Iman Shumpert and Derrick Rose, were also unavailable for the Cavs on Friday night.

Shumpert missed his 20th consecutive game since having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Rose hasn't played since early December because of a sprained left ankle.

Domantas Sabonis made his second straight start at center for the Pacers as Myles Turner sat with an injured right elbow.

The Central Division-leading Cavaliers have lost six of eight and are 0-2 against the Pacers this season.

