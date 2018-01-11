Report: Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters to have season-ending surgery

The surging Miami Heat received a huge blow as guard Dion Waiters is expected to undergo season-ending surgery on his injured left ankle according to Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

The Heat are currently on a six-game winning streak and are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

In 30 games this season, Waiters, in his seventh season, averaged 14.3 points per game.