Report: Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters to have season-ending surgery

From NBA Twitter reports

Jan 11, 2018 6:26 PM ET

The surging Miami Heat received a huge blow as guard Dion Waiters is expected to undergo season-ending surgery on his injured left ankle according to Yahoo’s Shams Charania.

The Heat are currently on a six-game winning streak and are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

In 30 games this season, Waiters, in his seventh season, averaged 14.3 points per game.

