Hang Time Podcast: State of the Eastern Conference

The middle of the Eastern Conference standings have been a roller coaster ride all season. Six teams (Miami, Washington, Milwaukee, Detroit, Indiana, Philadelphia and New York) are separated by just 5.0 games from seeds four to 10.

Which of these teams is ready to rise above the rest? I discuss that with Vince Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago. Plus, we dig into the upcoming returns of Zach LaVine and Jabari Parker, analyze the Cavaliers' defensive struggles, and pick our East All-Star starters.

Then John Schuhmann stops by with a surprising trivia question about the most active offenses in the NBA.

