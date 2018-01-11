Hang Time
Hang Time
Hang Time
Hang Time

Hang Time Podcast: State of the Eastern Conference

Sekou Smith

Sekou Smith NBA.com

Archive

Jan 11, 2018 9:56 AM ET

The middle of the Eastern Conference standings have been a roller coaster ride all season. Six teams (Miami, Washington, Milwaukee, Detroit, Indiana, Philadelphia and New York) are separated by just 5.0 games from seeds four to 10.

Which of these teams is ready to rise above the rest? I discuss that with Vince Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago. Plus, we dig into the upcoming returns of Zach LaVine and Jabari Parker, analyze the Cavaliers' defensive struggles, and pick our East All-Star starters.

Then John Schuhmann stops by with a surprising trivia question about the most active offenses in the NBA. 

* * *

Subscribe to the Hang Time podcast on Apple Podcasts or iHeart Radio for new episodes every Thursday this season!

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.