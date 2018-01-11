Around The League
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry out Friday; but could play Saturday at Toronto

From NBA.com Staff

Jan 12, 2018 1:49 PM ET

The Golden State Warriors rebounded from their loss to the LA Clippers on Wednesday in beating the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday without star guard Stephen Curry.

Curry had already missed 11 games this season with a sprained right ankle when he aggravated the injury at shootaround prior to Wednesday's game against the Clippers, which he also missed. 

But Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday that Curry "did look good" as he participated in a full practice on Thursday. 

Curry is averaging 27.9 points, the second-highest average of his career, in his ninth NBA season. 

