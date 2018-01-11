Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry listed as questionable for Milwaukee Bucks

Concerns for a lengthy layoff for Stephen Curry's latest ankle sprain were at least partially mitigated by the Warriors' latest injury report, which lists him as questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Curry had already missed 11 games this season with a sprained right ankle when he aggravated the injury at shootaround prior to Wednesday's game against the Clippers, which he also missed.

But Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Curry "did look good" as he participated in a full practice on Thursday.

“We’ll see how he holds up tomorrow,” said Kerr, as quoted by the Mercury News. “He’s going to come shoot around in the morning and see how he feels.”

Curry is averaging 27.9 points, the second-highest average of his career, in his ninth NBA season.