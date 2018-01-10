Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson out for Golden State Warriors vs. LA Clippers

* Tonight on ESPN: Clippers vs. Warriors (10:30 ET)

Golden State Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will miss tonight's game against the LA Clippers, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Curry is sidelined with a sprained right ankle, which was reportedly aggravated after he slipped during practice on Wednesday. Thompson is out for rest.

Kevin Durant is available to play after missing the last three games with a right calf strain.

Despite recent injuries, the Warriors are riding a five-game win streak to hold the best record in the NBA at 33-8.