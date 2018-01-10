Around The League
Around The League

Report: New Orleans Pelicans guard Tony Allen suffers setback recovering from fibula fracture

From NBA Twitter reports

Jan 10, 2018 7:58 PM ET

The New Orleans Pelicans will reportedly need to wait even longer to see defensive ace Tony Allen return to the floor. Fox Sports reporter Jennifer Hale tweeted that the veteran guard suffered a setback during his recovery from a left fibula fracture and will miss at least another two to four weeks.

Allen was initially diagnosed with the injury on Dec. 12, part of a rash of early-season injuries to the Pelicans' perimeter players. A six-time NBA All-Defensive honoree, Allen signed with the Pelicans as a free agent last summer after spending the previous seven seasons in Memphis. In 22 games this season, he averaged 4.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per contest.

 

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.