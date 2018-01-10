Report: New Orleans Pelicans guard Tony Allen suffers setback recovering from fibula fracture

The New Orleans Pelicans will reportedly need to wait even longer to see defensive ace Tony Allen return to the floor. Fox Sports reporter Jennifer Hale tweeted that the veteran guard suffered a setback during his recovery from a left fibula fracture and will miss at least another two to four weeks.

The @PelicansNBA Tony Allen has suffered a setback in his recovery from a L fibula fracture. He was close to returning when he re-aggravated the fracture. New recovery expected to take 2-4 weeks. @FOXSportsNOLA — Jennifer Hale (@JenHale504) January 11, 2018

Allen was initially diagnosed with the injury on Dec. 12, part of a rash of early-season injuries to the Pelicans' perimeter players. A six-time NBA All-Defensive honoree, Allen signed with the Pelicans as a free agent last summer after spending the previous seven seasons in Memphis. In 22 games this season, he averaged 4.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per contest.