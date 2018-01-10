New Orleans Pelicans sign guard DeAndre Liggins to 10-day contract

Jan 10, 2018 2:07 PM ET

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- The New Orleans Pelicans have signed free agent guard DeAndre Liggins to a 10-day contract.

The roster addition, announced on Wednesday, comes after the Pelicans received an injury hardship exemption by the NBA.

The 6-foot-6 Liggins has played in 31 games earlier this season with Milwaukee, averaging 1.8 points, 1.6 rebounds in a little more than 15 minutes per game.

Liggins, who was a teammate of Darius Miller at Kentucky, has played in 150 career regular season games with Orlando, Oklahoma City, Miami, Cleveland, Dallas and Milwaukee since joining the NBA as a Magic second-round draft choice in 2011.

The Pelicans say Liggins is available to play in Wednesday night's game in Memphis.

