Minnesota Timberwolves' Jeff Teague returns after missing 7 games

Jan 10, 2018 8:14 PM ET

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague was back in the lineup Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder after missing seven games with a sprained MCL in his left knee.

Teague returned to practice wearing a brace on his knee and worked out on the court before the team announced he would play. In his first season in Minnesota, Teague is averaging 13.4 points and a team-high 7.3 assists per game.

The Timberwolves went 4-3 in Teague's absence.

Teague was also sidelined the final four games in November with a sore right Achilles. In the games Teague has missed, Tyus Jones has averaged 8.7 points, 5.1 assists and 2.9 steals.
 

