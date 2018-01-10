Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant passes 20,000 career points

Kevin Durant is known as one of the greatest scorers of his generation. That reputation now goes up another notch with a significant milestone.

The 11th-year forward scored his 20,000th career point on Wednesday night, an accomplishment only nine players in NBA history did in fewer games. Durant accomplished the feat in 737 games thanks to the 27.1 points per contest he has averaged over that span. When it comes to age, only LeBron James reached the 20,000-point mark sooner.

The achievement is significant. Durant is only the 44th player in NBA history to score more than 20,000 points. Only seven retired players who have done so are not yet in the Hall of Fame: Ray Allen, Kobe Bryant, Tom Chambers, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Antawn Jamison and Paul Pierce. Allen is a nominee for enshrinement this year, while Bryant, Garnett, Duncan and Pierce are considered locks for the honor when they become eligible.

Durant's résumé is similarly impressive. In addition to surpassing 20,000 career points, he has also earned the Kia Rookie of the Year Award (2008), All-Star Game MVP (2012), Kia Most Valuable Player Award (2014), The Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award (2017), an NBA championship (2017), eight All-Star appearances and seven All-NBA honors.

This season, Durant is averaging 25.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 blocks per contest for the league-best Warriors (33-8), who are aiming for their fourth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals.

Fewest games to reach 20,000 points

499 Wilt Chamberlain

620 Michael Jordan

671 Oscar Robertson

684 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

711 Elgin Baylor

713 Allen Iverson

717 Jerry West

726 LeBron James

737 Kevin Durant

747 George Gervin

Youngest to reach 20,000 points

LeBron James: 28 yrs, 17 days

Kevin Durant: 29 yrs, 103 days

Kobe Bryant: 29 yrs, 122 days

Wilt Chamberlain: 29 yrs, 134 days

Michael Jordan: 29 yrs, 326 days