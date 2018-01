Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaiah Thomas has been fined $20,000 for striking Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins above the shoulders, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident, for which Thomas was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected, occurred with 6:47 remaining in the third quarter of the Cavaliers’ 127-99 loss to the Timberwolves on Monday, Jan. 8 at Target Center.