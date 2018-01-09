Gerald Green vows to help those still suffering from Hurricane Harvey

The Houston Rockets' newly-acquired veteran Gerald Green is back in his hometown and using his platform to remind people of the ongoing effects of Hurricane Harvey.
The devastating calamity occurred in August and, as Green points out during an Instagram live video, there is still work to be done.
Gerald Green wants the world to know that people are still suffering from the effects of Hurricane Harvey, and he vows to help them out 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OkMvXfWwtL— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 9, 2018