Around The League
Around The League

Gerald Green vows to help those still suffering from Hurricane Harvey

NBA.com Staff

Jan 9, 2018 11:45 PM ET

The Houston Rockets' newly-acquired veteran Gerald Green is back in his hometown and using his platform to remind people of the ongoing effects of Hurricane Harvey. 

The devastating calamity occurred in August and, as Green points out during an Instagram live video, there is still work to be done.

 

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.