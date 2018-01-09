Around The League
Around The League

Zach LaVine to make Chicago Bulls debut on Saturday

From NBA media reports

Jan 9, 2018 12:02 PM ET

Zach LaVine will return to the floor with the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will make his season debut against the Detroit Pistons this Saturday (8 ET, NBA League Pass), GM John Paxson confirmed on Tuesday morning.

"I'm just happy to be back," LaVine said after shootaround on Tuesday. "When I found out, I got a little bit of the butterflies ... I got excited."

LaVine has missed the entire 2017-18 season as he recovered from a torn ACL suffered as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves last season. The Bulls acquired LaVine, along with Kris Dunn and rookie Lauri Markkanen, in the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to Minnesota

LaVine will look to ignite the Bulls, who have shown signs of life over the past month to hold a 14-27 record in the East. LaVine averaged 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for Minnesota last season.

* * *

4:48
Relive Zach LaVine's thrilling Dunk Contest win over Aaron Gordon at NBA All-Star 2016.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.