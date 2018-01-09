Zach LaVine to make Chicago Bulls debut on Saturday

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will make his season debut against the Detroit Pistons this Saturday (8 ET, NBA League Pass), GM John Paxson confirmed on Tuesday morning.

“He (@ZachLaVine) will make his debut Saturday against Detroit.” - John Paxson pic.twitter.com/oduOaQSARc — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 9, 2018

Paxson said LaVine will play 20 minutes a game to start. Said the Bulls are taking a "conservative" approach and won't play the one back to back before the All Star break — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) January 9, 2018

"I'm just happy to be back," LaVine said after shootaround on Tuesday. "When I found out, I got a little bit of the butterflies ... I got excited."

LaVine has missed the entire 2017-18 season as he recovered from a torn ACL suffered as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves last season. The Bulls acquired LaVine, along with Kris Dunn and rookie Lauri Markkanen, in the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to Minnesota.

LaVine will look to ignite the Bulls, who have shown signs of life over the past month to hold a 14-27 record in the East. LaVine averaged 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for Minnesota last season.

