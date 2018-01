Raptors All-Star Kyle Lowry was carried to the locker room after taking a hard fall in overtime of Monday's 114-113 victory over the Nets.

Lowry was rebounding Delon Wright's missed when he was fouled by the Nets' Joe Harris, forcing him to lose balance and fall directly on his back.

Lowry scored 18 points with 11 assists.

The Raptors later announced that he suffered acute back spasms, and would be reevaluated on Tuesday.