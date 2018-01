Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis left Monday's game against the Pistons with a sprained right ankle.

The severity of the injury, which occurred as Davis attempted to finish an alley-oop in the third quarter, was not immediately available.

He finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds in 26 minutes.

If serious enough to force Davis out of further games, it would mark the fourth time in his career that he's sprained an ankle.