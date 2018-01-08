Morning Tip Q&A: Damien Wilkins

* On NBA TV: Bucks vs. Pacers (7 ET)

It’s a boy! So went the gender reveal at Bankers Life Fieldhouse late last month, when Damien Wilkins and his fiancée Jasmine Mitchell found out who would be joining them later this year in Indiana. (I am much, much too old to understand how gender reveal parties have become a thing. We didn’t know the sex of our first child until he was born, and we didn’t want to know.)

It's a boy! Congrats to @dwilkins3000 and his fiancée Jasmine! pic.twitter.com/9syNAi8sq0 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 28, 2017

That Wilkins was in Indiana at all was one of the cool stories of this season -- one that came to an end, at least temporarily, when the team requested waivers on him. (Indiana could, conceivably, look at bringing Wilkins back after the trade deadline, one league source said Sunday afternoon.)

At 37, Wilkins worked his way back to the NBA after four years away; he’d last played with the 76ers in 2013. But he thought he had more to give, so he’s spent the last four years playing around the world -- China, Venezuela, Puerto Rico -- along with G League stints in Iowa and Greensboro. But Wilkins continued to believe he would be back in the NBA.

He worked in the Players Association’s management training program at the Summer League in Las Vegas in July, and the Pacers’ GM, Kevin Pritchard, ran into him during the “speed dating” portion of the meeting between the teams and the players, who were and are interested in front office careers. The Pacers brought him to camp on a non-guaranteed deal, and he made the team, playing in 19 games. But his biggest role was as a veteran who could help some of the team’s young players through the ups and downs of an NBA season.

The only thing about Wilkins getting released from his standpoint may be that at least he’ll get to watch his alma mater, the University of Georgia, play in the college football national championship game tonight against Alabama. The Pacers are playing Milwaukee tonight; Wilkins had been working with people at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to get regular updates during the game.

This interview was done Saturday, before the team decided to let Wilkins go.

Me: I know Georgia’s a football school; were you tight with any of the football players back when you were there?

Damien Wilkins: Back then, it was like an immature competition between us and them. It took me a while to realize that that was just a competition we weren’t going to win as basketball players. It took me leaving to realize that. Guys like D. J. Shockley was there while I was there. Fred Gibson was there. The guy that works on ESPN now, David Pollack. I was there with those guys. They had a good team them. You know, Georgia always represents the SEC well. If you’re a Bulldog, it’s a proud time right now.

Me: What’s that feeling like for you?

DW: It feels good. Like I said, it’s a proud time to be a Bulldog right now. I’m sure no one went to class this week. Everyone’s already in Atlanta. I think that more than anything is what’s special about it, because they’re playing that game actually at home. To play that game in our home state, that kind of makes it even more special. It’s surreal, I’m sure, for those guys. Kirby Smart has done a great job. He’s completely turned that thing around, man. He’s got it going in a direction even more so than it was before. Not that we had fallen off any at all, but he’s getting some great recruits. People are staying home to play at Georgia. I mean this guy Jake Fromm is unreal, man. It’s hard to believe he’s a true freshman. We’re extremely proud of those guys right now. But we’ve got a tough task ahead of us, because Alabama sure looked like they played with a chip on their shoulder against Clemson.

Me: I think JaMychal Green is the only Alabama guy playing in the league right now. You got any bets down with any ‘Bama guys?

DW: One of our video coordinators, one of our video coordinator interns went to ‘Bama. We haven’t spoken all week. He’s been wearing his ‘Bama gear; I’ve been wearing my Georgia gear. So we got a little thing going on right now.

Me: What has it been like being back in the league this year?

2:30 Play Damien Wilkins recalls his journey back to the NBA.

DW: It’s been great. I remember seeing you in Vegas (at the Summer League), and we were talking. I can’t really put it into words. The game has changed so much since the last time I was playing in Philly four years ago. I’m fortunate enough to have been playing and keeping my eye and focus on the game. It’s nothing that surprised me, but it’s been great. It’s just been unbelievable. The experience of being back here and helping these young guys, getting the opportunity to play here and there being back on the floor, being in this element has meant everything to me and it’s all I’ve been working for the past four years.

So many people told me I was dumb to play in the D League for two years, I was dumb not to go to Europe and go get money over there, I was dumb to think that this would happen again. It’s just a testament to the perseverance that I had that I was not going to give up until there was just no way out. During that time that I’ve been away, no one was telling me there wasn’t a chance. No one that was able to make decisions for me, basically, was saying ‘no, you don’t have a chance.’ That’s not what I was hearing. So I was going to give it all that I had to be back. And now that I’m back, it’s just unbelievable.

Me: So how has the game changed in the last four years?

DW: It’s a lot faster, that’s for sure. You can tell that people now are like, in a hurry to get the ball. That’s how it seems. Everyone’s in a hurry to say, okay, go ahead. Literally, go ahead and score so we can get the ball back. That’s exactly what it feels like sometimes. Everyone’s like, we want to score, so do what you gotta do so we can get the ball inbounds so we can score. And the teams that play defense are the teams at the top of the league. It’s not rocket science. I’m surprised everyone hasn’t figured that out yet. You look at the Spurs and Golden State, even with their frantic pace, they still defend well. Boston is at the top of the league in defensive rating. Toronto, all those teams at the top. Houston has a better defensive roster this year, so it’s no surprise that they’re at the top of the league. That’s the changes I see; the game is a lot faster and everyone’s in such a hurry to get baskets, or to get shot attempts.

Me: You’re one of the last active guys who actually played in Seattle. What are your memories from there?

DW: I was there three years, four years. I had a great time. That’s an unbelievable city, it’s an unbelievable sports town. Great food, great people, great atmosphere to play basketball, and to play any sport. Look at the Seahawks. It’s just a sports town. I miss it there. It’s a shame that a team isn’t there, and those people there, I know they miss having themselves a basketball team, and hopefully one day it’ll happen. I miss it every day. It’s a great place to play. One of my favorite places. I was fortunate enough to be there my first year. That city kind of raised me -- myself and Nick Collison and even KD for the year that he was there. It was just a great time.