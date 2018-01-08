Around The League
Kevin Durant (calf) out against Denver Nuggets

NBA.com Staff

Jan 8, 2018 3:39 PM ET

The Golden State Warriors will play without Kevin Durant against the Denver Nuggets tonight.

* Tonight on NBA League Pass: Nuggets vs. Warriors (10:30 ET)

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant has been ruled out for tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets, the team announced on Monday afternoon. This will be the third-straight game Durant has missed due to a right calf strain.

Stephen Curry has stepped up for the Warriors over the last two games with Durant sidelined. Curry scored 29 points in a win over Houston on Thursday and 45 points in just 30 minutes against the Clippers on Sunday.

Durant suffered his calf injury against the Dallas Mavericks last Wednesday. Durant is averaging 25.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and an NBA-best 2.3 blocks this season.

Stephen Curry erupts for 45 points against the Clippers on Saturday.

