Kevin Durant (calf) out against Denver Nuggets

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant has been ruled out for tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets, the team announced on Monday afternoon. This will be the third-straight game Durant has missed due to a right calf strain.

Injury update for tonight's game: Kevin Durant (right calf strain) is out. Omri Casspi (hip contusion), Stephen Curry (left knee soreness), Draymond Green (right knee soreness), Andre Iguodala (left knee & hip soreness) & Shaun Livingston (hip tightness) are available to play. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 8, 2018

Stephen Curry has stepped up for the Warriors over the last two games with Durant sidelined. Curry scored 29 points in a win over Houston on Thursday and 45 points in just 30 minutes against the Clippers on Sunday.

Durant suffered his calf injury against the Dallas Mavericks last Wednesday. Durant is averaging 25.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and an NBA-best 2.3 blocks this season.

