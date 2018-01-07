Around The League
Around The League

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich says forward Kawhi Leonard suffered tear in shoulder

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jan 7, 2018 7:59 PM ET

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said that star forward Kawhi Leonard suffered a partial tear in his left shoulder during Friday's 103-89 win over Phoenix, according to a tweet from San Antonio Express-News reporter Tom Orsborn.

Leonard was initially listed out of Sunday night's game at Portland with a left shoulder strain, but Popovich revealed the injury to be more severe during pregame interviews. Despite that, the Spurs are still hopeful Leonard will return sooner than later.

The two-time All-Star had only been back eight games after recovering from a quadriceps injury suffered during last year's playoff run to the Western Conference Finals. Without him, the Spurs have still managed to put together a 27-13 record, good for third-best in the conference.

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.