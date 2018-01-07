Milwaukee Bucks request waivers on Deandre Liggins

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on guard DeAndre Liggins and have recalled D.J. Wilson from the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League.

Liggins appeared in 31 games (one start) for the Bucks this season, averaging 1.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game while shooting 33.8 percent from the field. He was awarded to the Bucks off waivers on Oct. 16 prior to the start of the 2017-18 season, after being waived by the Miami Heat on Oct. 14. The Bucks roster now stands at 16 players.

In three games with the Herd from Jan. 3-6, Wilson averaged 13.0 points, 2.3 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per game. The Bucks’ 2017 first-round pick has played five games with the Herd this season, averaging 15.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Wilson will rejoin the Bucks today in advance of their 6:00 p.m. (CT) game on Monday against the Pacers.