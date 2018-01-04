Report: Houston Rockets to guarantee Gerald Green's contract for season

The Houston Rockets intend to keep Gerald Green for the rest of the season, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Green was signed one week ago by the team and clearly performed well enough to earn a guaranteed contract before Sunday's deadline.

Over the last four games, Green has averaged 21 points per game and has shot particularly well (60 percent) from deep, a focal point of coach Mike D'Antoni's offense.

Green became even more valuable when guard James Harden was ruled out for at least two weeks with a hamstring issue. In the two games Harden missed so far, Green went on drop 56 points on 15-for-25 shooting from long range.

The Houston native has averaged 9.7 points, 1.0 assists and 2.4 rebounds over 10 seasons. The Rockets are also expected to waive guard Bobby Brown.