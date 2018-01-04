Lonzo Ball (sprained shoulder) participates in Los Angeles Lakers' practice

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball was a full participant in practice on Thursday after missing the last six games with a sprained left shoulder. Ball is questionable to return for the Lakers' next game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday (10:30 ET, NBA League Pass).

Lonzo Ball was a full participant in practice. He is considered questionable for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/8a1zUl8WlG — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 4, 2018

After practice, Lakers coach Luke Walton said Ball showed "all positive signs" during the full-contact drills. Ball said he "felt pretty good", but not 100 percent yet.

Luke Walton said Lonzo looked good in a full practice with full contact. Said he “knocked down big shots, finished in the paint with contact … All positive signs from him today.” They’ll see how he feels in the morning to determine game status. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 4, 2018

Lonzo Ball: “I felt pretty good.” Said it’s not 100%, but it’s “pretty close,” and he’d like to play tomorrow vs. CHA barring a setback w/how it feels tomorrow morning. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 4, 2018

Ball has been out for the Lakers since he injured his shoulder on Dec. 23. The No. 2 overall draft pick is averaging 10.0 points, 7.1 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

The Lakers (11-26) have lost eight straight games to fall back into last place in the Western Conference standings.