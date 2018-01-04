Around The League
Lonzo Ball (sprained shoulder) participates in Los Angeles Lakers' practice

Ball is considered questionable for Lakers' next game on Friday

Jan 4, 2018 4:07 PM ET

Lonzo Ball could return to the Lakers' lineup against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball was a full participant in practice on Thursday after missing the last six games with a sprained left shoulder. Ball is questionable to return for the Lakers' next game against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday (10:30 ET, NBA League Pass).

After practice, Lakers coach Luke Walton said Ball showed "all positive signs" during the full-contact drills. Ball said he "felt pretty good", but not 100 percent yet.

Ball has been out for the Lakers since he injured his shoulder on Dec. 23. The No. 2 overall draft pick is averaging 10.0 points, 7.1 assists and 6.9 rebounds.

The Lakers (11-26) have lost eight straight games to fall back into last place in the Western Conference standings.

