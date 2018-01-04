LA Clippers guard Austin Rivers out with ankle injury

L.A. Clippers guard Austin Rivers, who injured his right Achilles in the Clippers’ win over the Los Angeles Lakers on December 29, recently underwent further testing and has been diagnosed with a posterior right ankle impingement. Rivers will continue treatment and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.



Rivers, 25, has appeared in 32 games this season, averaging career-highs in points (15.8), assists (3.6), steals (1.25), three-point percentage (40.5%) and minutes (32.7).