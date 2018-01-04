Hang Time Podcast: Isaiah Thomas returns, star dynamics in NBA, plus Warriors vs. Rockets

How does the return of Isaiah Thomas change the Cleveland Cavaliers? Greg Anthony and I break it down before discussing how star players have adjusted to playing with each other over the years ... from LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, to Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, to James Harden and Chris Paul.

Then we prepare for Thursday night's Warriors vs. Rockets showdown (8 ET, TNT) and play some year-end trivia with John Schuhmann.

* * *

