Kevin Durant (calf) out against Houston Rockets

* Tonight on TNT: Warriors vs. Rockets (8 ET)

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will not play tonight against the Houston Rockets because of a right calf strain, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

Injury report for tonight's game at Houston: Kevin Durant (right calf strain) is out. Omri Casspi (mid back strain) is questionable. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 4, 2018

Durant is the Warriors' second-leading scorer (27.0 points per game), rebounder (7.1 rpg) and top shot blocker (2.3 bpg). According to ESPN's Chris Haynes, Durant suffered the injury in last nights win vs. the Dallas Mavericks and played through it.

Kevin Durant hurt his right calf it in the first quarter of last night’s win over Dallas and played through it. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 4, 2018

Houston will again be without star guard and leading scorer James Harden tonight. He missed his first game of the season last night -- a 116-98 win in Orlando -- as he mends from a left hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out at least two weeks.