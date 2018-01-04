Around The League
Around The League

Kevin Durant (calf) out against Houston Rockets

From NBA Twitter reports

Jan 4, 2018 1:55 PM ET

* Tonight on TNT: Warriors vs. Rockets (8 ET)

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will not play tonight against the Houston Rockets because of a right calf strain, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

Durant is the Warriors' second-leading scorer (27.0 points per game),  rebounder (7.1 rpg) and top shot blocker (2.3 bpg). According to ESPN's Chris Haynes, Durant suffered the injury in last nights win vs. the Dallas Mavericks and played through it.

Houston will again be without star guard and leading scorer James Harden tonight. He missed his first game of the season last night -- a 116-98 win in Orlando -- as he mends from a left hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out at least two weeks.  

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.