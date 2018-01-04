Rookie Ladder
Rookie Ladder
Rookie Ladder
Rookie Ladder

Kia Rookie Ladder: Ben Simmons staying in thick of chase for No. 1

Week 12: Ranking the top five rookies in the NBA

Drew Packham, NBA.com

Jan 4, 2018 2:03 PM ET

In the Week 12 edition of the 2017-18 Kia Rookie Ladder, we check in on the five rookies who are making the biggest impact so far this season.

Previous Kia Rookie Ladders:  Debut edition | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10

Watch below:

1:37
Kia Rookie Ladder, Week 12 edition

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.