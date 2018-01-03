Around The League
Around The League

Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Danny Green out vs. Philadelphia 76ers

From NBA.com Staff

Jan 3, 2018 12:25 PM ET

The San Antonio Spurs will be decidedly shorthanded tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers (7 ET, NBA League Pass). The team announced that Manu Ginobili (rest), Danny Green (tightness, left groin), Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker (return from injury management) will not suit up.

Rudy Gay, who is still recovering from a right heel injury, will also miss the game. 

As for the Sixers, star center Joel Embiid is listed as doubtful because of a right hand injury he suffered in a New Year's Eve win against the Phoenix Suns.  

Copyright © 2017 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.