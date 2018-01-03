Kawhi Leonard, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, Danny Green out vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The San Antonio Spurs will be decidedly shorthanded tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers (7 ET, NBA League Pass). The team announced that Manu Ginobili (rest), Danny Green (tightness, left groin), Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker (return from injury management) will not suit up.

Rudy Gay, who is still recovering from a right heel injury, will also miss the game.

As for the Sixers, star center Joel Embiid is listed as doubtful because of a right hand injury he suffered in a New Year's Eve win against the Phoenix Suns.