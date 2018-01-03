Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (hand) out vs. San Antonio Spurs

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers got a win on New Year's Eve, toppling the Phoenix Suns 123-110, but saw the big man go down with an injury that game. Late in the fourth quarter, he hurt his right hand going for an inbounds pass and did not return to the game.

X-rays after the game determined nothing was broken and Embiid said he thought he likely sprained the hand. Just hours before tip, the 76ers officially ruled Embiid out for their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (7 ET, NBA League Pass).

Embiid is OUT tonight. — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoNBCS) January 3, 2018