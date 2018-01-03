Isaiah Thomas on Boston Celtics GM Danny Ainge: 'We're good'

Isaiah Thomas did not hold back his feelings when he was initially traded from Boston to Cleveland last offseason. The two-time All-Star was upset at his sudden departure after playing a heroic role for the overachieving Celtics, who earned the No. 1 seed and advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. That emotional playoff run was punctuated by the passing of Thomas's sister and an injury that kept him off the court until his return this week -- albeit in a Cavaliers uniform.

Thomas's ire was specifically directed at the man who traded him: Celtics general manager Danny Ainge. Now, on the eve of his return to the place he thought would be his NBA home for much longer, the 5-foot-9 guard has apparently come to terms with his former employer. In a pregame interview, Thomas admitted that Ainge sent him a text message after his successful return to the court on Tuesday, and added that "we're good."

“Have I forgiven Danny (Ainge)? He text me last night so we’re good,” Cavs guard @isaiahthomas said. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) January 4, 2018

That does not necessarily mean, however, that Thomas would have taken it easy on his former team or teammates. He told reporters that he has no intention of sticking to the light workload he shouldered on Tuesday, especially against the franchise that traded him immediately after a career year. Instead, the former Celtic will sit out Wednesday's highly anticipated matchup.

Isaiah Thomas: "I was out seven months. There's no way I was coming back to Boston and play (only) 17 minutes." #Cavaliers#Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) January 3, 2018

