Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love exits Celtics game with ankle injury

Kevin Love started the game ice-cold from the field. He left it needing ice for his right ankle, which he sprained in the second half of Cleveland's game in Boston on Wednesday night.

LATEST: Kevin Love (right ankle) will NOT return. #Cavs — Allie Clifton (@FSOAllieOop) January 4, 2018

The All-Star forward was one of several Cavaliers to struggle from the floor, hitting just one of his 11 shot attempts en route to two points and five rebounds in 21 minutes of play. It was Love's lowest-scoring regular season game after playing at least 20 minutes since Nov. 19, 2010, when he was a third-year forward for the Minnesota Timberwolves.